logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 September 2023 -
Public management

Brewer SABC donates books to 23 schools

Brewer SABC donates books to 23 schools
  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 September 2023 16:37

(Business in Cameroon) - Local brewer SABC donated, last September 7, 180 school kits, mainly consisting of books, to pupils at the Djoungo public school in Mombo, in the Littoral region. The following day, the Group 4 school complex in Mbanga benefited from 207 scholarships.

SABC says these are the first two steps of an initiative that will see the company distribute a total of 6,000 books to 23 schools in four districts of Cameroon. "Selected with the help of regional and departmental delegations of the Ministry of Basic Education, and district inspectors, the beneficiary pupils will come from the districts of Mombo, Mbanga, Lékié, and Mbankomo," explains the company.

"In this back-to-school period, Boissons du Cameroun is on the side of schoolchildren and pupils to assume its social responsibility, create emulation, and provide proof of the institution's attachment to everything related to education and performance in the school environment," explained Blaise Ebéné, Plant Manager of SABC’s mineral water branch (Semc). He represented SABC’s MD at the September 7 ceremony in Mombo.

back to top

Credit facilities up to CFA250mln available for the plantain sector

credit-facilities-up-to-cfa250mln-available-for-the-plantain-sector
The Cameroonian government is making credit facilities ranging from CFA10 million to CFA250 million available to players in the plantain sector. The...

Brewer SABC donates books to 23 schools

brewer-sabc-donates-books-to-23-schools
Local brewer SABC donated, last September 7, 180 school kits, mainly consisting of books, to pupils at the Djoungo public school in Mombo, in the Littoral...

Cameroon lost over CFA8mln to EPA with EU in H1 2023, up 61% YoY

cameroon-lost-over-cfa8mln-to-epa-with-eu-in-h1-2023-up-61-yoy
Over the first six months of 2023, Cameroon lost a total of CFA8.6 billion in customs revenue due to the implementation of its Economic Partnership...

Cameroon: Cocoa farm gate prices up again, in just a week

cameroon-cocoa-farm-gate-prices-up-again-in-just-a-week
Cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon’s production areas rose again to CFA1,550 per kg for the lower limit and CFA1,650 for the upper cap. This price update,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »