brewer-sabc-donates-books-to-23-schools

(Business in Cameroon) - Local brewer SABC donated, last September 7, 180 school kits, mainly consisting of books, to pupils at the Djoungo public school in Mombo, in the Littoral region. The following day, the Group 4 school complex in Mbanga benefited from 207 scholarships.

SABC says these are the first two steps of an initiative that will see the company distribute a total of 6,000 books to 23 schools in four districts of Cameroon. "Selected with the help of regional and departmental delegations of the Ministry of Basic Education, and district inspectors, the beneficiary pupils will come from the districts of Mombo, Mbanga, Lékié, and Mbankomo," explains the company.

"In this back-to-school period, Boissons du Cameroun is on the side of schoolchildren and pupils to assume its social responsibility, create emulation, and provide proof of the institution's attachment to everything related to education and performance in the school environment," explained Blaise Ebéné, Plant Manager of SABC’s mineral water branch (Semc). He represented SABC’s MD at the September 7 ceremony in Mombo.