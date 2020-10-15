cameroon-launches-the-commissioning-phase-of-a-new-gas-platform-offshore-kribi

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Hydrocarbon Company (SNH) informs that a new gas platform "Sanaga 2" has been launched offshore Kribi (where the floating natural gas liquefaction unit (FLNG) operated by Golar is located).

"This platform, which has a gas compression equipment for the development of the Sanaga Sud oil field, arrived in Cameroon in June 2020 from Holland. It is in the commissioning phase (…) Sanaga 2 will notably help maintain the gas production plateau, which is necessary for the supply of the floating unit Hilli Episeyo, in compliance with contractual obligations, for the continuation of liquefied natural gas exports," the SNH indicates.

This new platform is part of the ongoing project to extend the operation of the LNG carrier Hilli Episeyo. Thanks to its Franco-British partner Perenco, Cameroon initiated negotiations with Golar (British) and Gazprom (Russian) to extend the lifespan of the Hilli Episeyo, which is scheduled to end operations in 2026.

The negotiations are also aimed at increasing the production of LNG. Let’s note that in 2019, Cameroon exported 1.2 million tons of LNG.

Sylvain Andzongo