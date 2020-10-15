logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 October 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon launches the commissioning phase of a new gas platform offshore Kribi

Cameroon launches the commissioning phase of a new gas platform offshore Kribi
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 15 October 2020 14:30

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Hydrocarbon Company (SNH) informs that a new gas platform "Sanaga 2" has been launched offshore Kribi (where the floating natural gas liquefaction unit (FLNG) operated by Golar is located).

 "This platform, which has a gas compression equipment for the development of the Sanaga Sud oil field, arrived in Cameroon in June 2020 from Holland. It is in the commissioning phase (…) Sanaga 2 will notably help maintain the gas production plateau, which is necessary for the supply of the floating unit Hilli Episeyo, in compliance with contractual obligations, for the continuation of liquefied natural gas exports," the SNH indicates.

This new platform is part of the ongoing project to extend the operation of the LNG carrier Hilli Episeyo. Thanks to its Franco-British partner Perenco, Cameroon initiated negotiations with Golar (British) and Gazprom (Russian) to extend the lifespan of the Hilli Episeyo, which is scheduled to end operations in 2026.

The negotiations are also aimed at increasing the production of LNG. Let’s note that in 2019, Cameroon exported 1.2 million tons of LNG.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon lost XAF84.2 bln of tax revenues in 2019 because of the Sonara fire outbreak (MINFI)

cameroon-lost-xaf84-2-bln-of-tax-revenues-in-2019-because-of-the-sonara-fire-outbreak-minfi
The fire outbreak at Sonara’s plant on May 31, 2019, has had significant impacts on the revenues collected by the general directorate of taxes. According...

Cameroon launches the commissioning phase of a new gas platform offshore Kribi

cameroon-launches-the-commissioning-phase-of-a-new-gas-platform-offshore-kribi
The National Hydrocarbon Company (SNH) informs that a new gas platform "Sanaga 2" has been launched offshore Kribi (where the floating natural gas...

CEMAC: BDEAC advertised 12 integrating projects to investors during the Paris Infraweek

cemac-bdeac-advertised-12-integrating-projects-to-investors-during-the-paris-infraweek
During the Paris Infraweek, a delegation of the Central African Development Bank (BDEAC) invited investors to take advantage of the business opportunities...

BVMAC: Leading shareholder BGD sells its stakes

bvmac-leading-shareholder-bgd-sells-its-stakes
On October 8, 2020, the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC) held an ordinary meeting of its board of directors. During the session, Gabon Development...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte