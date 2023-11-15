economic-survey-data-collection-process-goes-digital-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Finance Minister (Minfi), Louis Paul Motaze, announced last November 10 the implementation of the econjoncture.cm platform. This is a platform for statistical surveys and polls through which Minfi, the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development (Minepat), and the National Institute of Statistics (INS) jointly publish quarterly questionnaires for businesses in all sectors to collect the necessary data for monitoring the national economy.

With this new platform, Cameroon is digitizing its data collection process, transitioning from manual to electronic mode. Companies will be required to fill out survey forms online. Participants will access the platform only through a link sent to them by email. The link directs the respondent to the platform, specifically to the questionnaire, which covers the identification and location of the company, production, sales, production costs, prices, labor situation, investment, and challenges faced. According to Minfi, more than 60 companies and 4 employers' organizations (Gicam, Mecam, Ecam, AEC) have already been invited.

Upon accessing the questionnaire, the respondent finds pre-filled information about their company's identification and submits their questionnaire responses with a click to Minfi, Minepat, and INS. For Minfi, this platform aims to facilitate data collection from businesses, improve the speed of information reporting, and have a structured and dynamic database of economic surveys. The initiative aligns with the digitalization policy properly launched in 2021 by the finance department. It is part of the comprehensive plan for reforms in public finance management to address the challenges identified in the delayed production of key macroeconomic aggregates and indicators.