logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 December 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Customs seizes 146 cartons of dubious pharmaceuticals in Maroua

Cameroon: Customs seizes 146 cartons of dubious pharmaceuticals in Maroua
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 December 2020 18:14

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 11, at the checkpoint of Frolinat in Maroua, agents of the Cameroonian customs seized 146 cartons of dubious pharmaceutical products (certainly coming from Nigeria). In Ngaoundéré, 24 hours later, customs agents seized one ton of African print fabrics, official sources inform.

According to the customs, all these shipments were seized in the framework of the operation Halcomi. Carried out all over the country for several months now, the operation is aimed at reducing illicit trades and smuggling in Cameroon.

Days ago, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté indicated that this year, goods worth XAF10 billion were seized thanks to the operation.  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Customs seizes 146 cartons of dubious pharmaceuticals in Maroua

cameroon-customs-seizes-146-cartons-of-dubious-pharmaceuticals-in-maroua
On December 11, at the checkpoint of Frolinat in Maroua, agents of the Cameroonian customs seized 146 cartons of dubious pharmaceutical products...

Cameroon: AfDB deems the implementation of Agricultural Value Chain Development Project PD-CVA “unsatisfactory”

cameroon-afdb-deems-the-implementation-of-agricultural-value-chain-development-project-pd-cva-unsatisfactory
For the African Development Bank, (AfDB) the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (PD-CVA), launched in 2017 in Cameroon was not satisfactorily...

Cameroon: Public Investment Budget’s implementation rate was just 50.7% at end-October 2020, MINEPAT informs

cameroon-public-investment-budget-s-implementation-rate-was-just-50-7-at-end-october-2020-minepat-informs
According to information released by the Ministry of Economy (Minepat), at end-October 2020, the public investment budget’s (BIP) implementation rate was...

Cameroon establishes Sonamines, a national mining company

cameroon-establishes-sonamines-a-national-mining-company
Yesterday December 14, 2020, President Paul Biya signed a decree creating the National Mining Company (Sonamines). According to the presidential decree,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fongod Edwin Nuvaga orders customs to suspend the “special operations” competing with Halcomi

Cameroon: Victoria Oil & Gas Plc announces conclusion of a long-standing dispute with the government over the Logbaba concession agreement

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

cameroon-the-kimberley-process-traced-2-438-carats-of-diamonds-produced-locally-in-jan-oct-2020

Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020

post-covid-19-economic-revival-private-actors-call-for-endogenous-solutions

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions

douala-container-terminal-icc-acknowledges-the-validity-of-dit-s-claims-but-pad-is-set-on-appealing-against-the-ruling

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

covid-19-societe-generale-cameroon-and-the-eib-set-xaf10-bln-credit-line-to-support-local-smes

Covid-19: Société Générale Cameroon and the EIB set XAF10 bln credit line to support local SMEs

cemac-commission-raised-xaf2-492-bln-for-integrating-projects-during-the-paris-investors-roundtable

CEMAC commission raised XAF2,492 bln for integrating projects during the Paris investors roundtable

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

next
prev