cameroon-to-develop-tools-for-companies-to-measure-their-contribution-towards-sdgs

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon has, since December 14, been hosting a national workshop on public accounting, companies, and sustainable development goals in Yaoundé. The workshop supported by the secretariat of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will be concluded on December 17.

“The Cameroonian government has committed to making it possible to, as much as possible, highlight the public accounting, public finance as well as private and state companies’ factors that contribute to the achievement of our sustainable development pledges. For instance, when the government includes boreholes in its budget for a specific year, it is improving water access, which is a sustainable development goal. When school construction is budgeted, it is a contribution to the realization of sustainable development goals. But are those sustainable development goals obvious in the budget documents you read? This is why we are here today. The aim is to add more transparency and readability because there is a more tangible element than finances to express what Cameroon is planning for the realization of sustainable development goals,” explained Juteau D. Tousse, first counselor at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Cameroon to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

According to UNCTAD, the workshop aims to enable Cameroon to develop tools that highlight the country’s contribution to the achievement of sustainable development goals through state companies and entities’ accounting. In addition to improving the transparency and clarity of the accounts, the new accounting system developed will facilitate state and private firms’ access to green and innovative funds.

The 17 sustainable development goals provide a roadmap to a better and more sustainable future. They aim to address the global challenges facing the world, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, peace, and justice. According to the United Nations, "The 17 Goals are all interconnected, and to leave no one behind, it is important that we achieve them all by 2030."

S.A.