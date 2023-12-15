logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 December 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon launches CFA146bn social safety nets project

  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 December 2023 12:16

(Business in Cameroon) - Launched on Monday, December 11, 2023, Cameroon's Adaptive Social Safety Nets and Economic Inclusion Project (PFS-AIE) is now underway, led by Minister of Economy, Planning, and Territorial Development (Minepat), Alamine Ousmane Mey.

This new project was established with the support of the World Bank, which contributed CFA92.752 billion for 217,000 beneficiary households. The Cameroonian government contributed CFA54 billion for 138,500 beneficiary households, making a total amount of CFA146.752 billion benefiting 356,000 families.

Spanning from 2023 to 2028, the project aims to expand the coverage of the social protection program to the most deprived households and increase access to income-generating opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship among urban youth aged 18 to 35. "There are young people working in the informal sector. So, we will support them, help them develop their businesses, and, if possible, transition to the formal sector," said Michelin Njoh, the national coordinator of PFS-AIE, on national television.

According to authorities, the project will also support the development of Cameroon's Unified Social Registry (RESUC) to operationalize a social information system supporting the identification, registration, and assessment processes of the needs and conditions of the poor and vulnerable population. It will also promote electronic payment of monetary transfers to beneficiaries.

Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey said the initiative "carries many hopes, considering its multifaceted impact and its rich contribution to the emergence of Cameroon through an inclusive approach, solidarity, for shared prosperity."

In Cameroon, the PFS is one of the flagship instruments of social assistance, as social safety nets provide targeted cash transfers to the poorest households to help them withstand shocks and improve their living conditions. Implemented in the country from 2013 to 2022 with the support of the World Bank and the French Development Agency (AFD), these mechanisms have enabled 385,500 households (around 2,400,000 people) to benefit from cash transfers totaling CFA54.5 billion, according to Minepat.

