beac-lowers-2023-economic-growth-forecast-for-cemac

(Business in Cameroon) - As of December 31, 2023, the CEMAC region anticipates a 2.2% economic growth, a decline from the 2.8% recorded during the corresponding period in 2022. This updated projection, presented by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on December 12, 2023, in its final regular session of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the year, marks a decrease from the 2.5% forecasted during the MPC on September 25, 2023.

The central bank of CEMAC countries attributes this downward update to a "significant decline in oil activity." Indeed, it is reported that the level of contraction in oil production in the five oil-producing countries of CEMAC is expected to reach 2.7% on an annual basis, compared to only 0.7% at the end of 2022.

Once again, this latest forecast is more pessimistic than that made by the central bank in September 2023 during the third 2023 regular MPC session. At that time, the decline in oil activity in CEMAC in 2023 was projected to be only 1.3% on an annual basis.