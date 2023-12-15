logoBC
15 December 2023
CEMAC sees drop in forex reserves, Beac points to economic operators' actions

(Business in Cameroon) - During the latest session of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held on December 12, 2023, through video conference, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) announced a decline in the foreign exchange reserves of the CEMAC zone countries for 2023.

Beac explained that the forex reserves, which collectively secure the imports of goods and services for CEMAC countries, "would decrease from 4.95 months of imports in 2022 to 4.12 months in 2023." This would correspond to an "external currency coverage rate that would decrease from 73.1% in 2022 to 71.1% in 2023,” the institution said.

When asked about the causes of this decline in foreign exchange reserves, the governor of the BEAC pointed to the behavior of some economic operators in the CEMAC region. Abbas Mahamat Tolli revealed that these operators continue to evade the obligation to repatriate the foreign currencies from their activities outside the CEMAC zone, despite the new exchange regulations.

However, he emphasized that despite the anticipated decrease in 2023, the level of CEMAC reserves remains comfortable enough to ensure imports of goods and services with confidence. "There is no cause for alarm," stressed the central bank governor.

