Yaoundé - 16 January 2024 -
Cameroon: Smartech proposes anti-customs fraud and illicit trade solutions

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 16 January 2024 03:27

(Business in Cameroon) - Smartech, led by Cameroonian Leon Amala-Brooks, has introduced a number of innovative solutions aimed at combating issues like customs fraud and illicit trade in Cameroon. The solution was recently presented to the Director-General of Customs at the Ministry of Finance.

Leon Amala-Brooks claimed that his tools could help reduce losses resulting from these problems by 40% in just 3 years, with the possibility of eliminating losses altogether in 10 years. No further details of these solutions have been made public.

Specialized in providing various IT solutions, Smartech, according to the Customs Directorate, already claims activities in combating customs fraud, smuggling, counterfeiting, and illicit trade in countries such as Nigeria and Ghana.

