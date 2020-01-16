cameroon-tightens-conditions-for-the-attribution-of-benefits-to-civil-servants

(Business in Cameroon) - Since the beginning of this year, “the accumulation of benefits, the payment of amounts in excess, the extension of benefits, not provided for in the regulation, to employees who should not benefit from them are prohibited,” according to the circular of the Minister of Finance signed on December 31, 2020.

The circular also specifies that credits for the payment of government remittances, bonuses and various allowances for staff in decentralized services are systematically subject to delegation of credits. Nevertheless, on a transitional basis and pending the adoption of the related texts, financial benefits budgeted by the Finance Act, but not structured by a text, may be implemented after written agreement from the Minister of Finance.

To this end, the request for agreement shall be accompanied by the decision attributing these benefits. This decision must show, in addition to the surnames, first names, personnel numbers, grades and activities carried out by the beneficiaries, the gross amounts allocated, the amounts of deductions and the net amounts to be collected.

Moreover, the circular specifies that specific allowances, specific bonuses and bonuses for special work are committed quarterly or half-yearly, as the case may be, within the limits of the available budgetary provisions, on presentation of a statement of the beneficiaries' names and proof of the so-called specific benefits.

For allowances, bonuses and gratuities served in decentralized territorial communities and public establishments and recorded by the deliberative bodies, the decisions of the Chief Executive who allocates them should specify the amounts and potential beneficiaries and respect the quality, rank or grade of the latter.

SA