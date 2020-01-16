Cameroon : 69% of investment budget dedicated to infrastructures and the production sector this year

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon’s public investment budget is XAF1,496 billion, a little up by 6% year over year.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 69% of that budget is allocated to the construction of various infrastructures and to the production sector. The biggest investments, we learn, will go to infrastructures being built in the framework of the AFCON2021.

The public investment budget which once again exceeds 30% of the government’s budget is mainly funded by external resources.

BRM