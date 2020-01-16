logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon : 69% of investment budget dedicated to infrastructures and the production sector this year

Cameroon : 69% of investment budget dedicated to infrastructures and the production sector this year
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:02

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon’s public investment budget is XAF1,496 billion, a little up by 6% year over year.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 69% of that budget is allocated to the construction of various infrastructures and to the production sector. The biggest investments, we learn, will go to infrastructures being built in the framework of the AFCON2021.

The public investment budget which once again exceeds 30% of the government’s budget is mainly funded by external resources.

BRM

back to top

CEMAC: In 2018, local bank’s loans were mainly channeled towards countries

cemac-in-2018-local-bank-s-loans-were-mainly-channeled-towards-countries
In 2018, bank lending within the CEMAC region rose by 8.8%, the region’s central bank BEAC informs in its 2018 activity report.   According to the...

Cameroon : 69% of investment budget dedicated to infrastructures and the production sector this year

cameroon-69-of-investment-budget-dedicated-to-infrastructures-and-the-production-sector-this-year
This year, Cameroon’s public investment budget is XAF1,496 billion, a little up by 6% year over year. According to the Ministry of Economy, 69% of that...

Cameroon tightens conditions for the attribution of benefits to civil servants

cameroon-tightens-conditions-for-the-attribution-of-benefits-to-civil-servants
Since the beginning of this year, “the accumulation of benefits, the payment of amounts in excess, the extension of benefits, not provided for in the...

Olivier Malâtre becomes Allianz Cameroon’s MD

olivier-malatre-becomes-allianz-cameroon-s-md
Subject to the approval of local regulatory authorities, the management of the insurer Allianz Cameroon is expected to change hands during the beginning...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC