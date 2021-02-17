logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 February 2021 -
Public management

CEMAC: Cameroon successfully raises XAF20 bln on the public securities market with substantially lower interest rates

CEMAC: Cameroon successfully raises XAF20 bln on the public securities market with substantially lower interest rates
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 16 February 2021 03:47

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 10, 2021, the Cameroonian Treasury raised XAF20 billion through the issuance of a 26-week treasury bill on the public securities market of BEAC, the central bank institution of the six CEMAC states.

Apart from being oversubscribed (190%), the operation was concluded at a weighted average interest rate of 2.16%, according to the press release published on February 12, 2021, by BEAC.

In 2020, for such term securities issued by the country, the average rates were 2.4% or even 2.7%. So, at this beginning of the 2021 fiscal year, Cameroon (which is the main animator of the CEMAC money market) has gotten closer to the bar of 2% as the interest rate for its short-term loans. This act thus confirms the saying of Sylvester Moh (Director general of the treasury) who was commenting that the country is the one to get the cheapest loans in all the public securities markets in Sub-Saharan Africa. "Cameroon is currently the only sub-Saharan country which is still getting short term financing with interest rates below 3% and less than 7% for long-term financing,” he said last year.

Such decrease in the rate of interest investors are willing to accept for loans granted to Cameroon on the money market is due to the country's compliance to all of its commitments since the advent of the BEAC's public security market in 2011. It bodes well for the country, which intends to raise XAF350 billion on this market during the current fiscal year.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Italian company Seas signs commercial contract for the construction of 70-km Olounou-Oveng road linking to Gabon

cameroon-italian-company-seas-signs-commercial-contract-for-the-construction-of-70-km-olounou-oveng-road-linking-to-gabon
 On February 15th, in Yaoundé, Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel signed a commercial contract with Italian company Seas...

Douala-Bangui corridor: CSPH build filing station in Garigombo to facilitate transporters’ access to fuel on the corridor

douala-bangui-corridor-csph-build-filing-station-in-garigombo-to-facilitate-transporters-access-to-fuel-on-the-corridor
On February 12th, 2021, Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hydrocarbons Prices...

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

cameroon-atlantic-group-to-build-a-1-mln-cement-plant-in-kribi
In the next few months, Atlantic Cement (owned by Ivorian business mogul, Kone Dossongui’s Atlantic Group) will launch the construction of its cement...

Douala-Bangui corridor: Towards the construction of living centers for transporters to reduce road accidents along the corridor

douala-bangui-corridor-towards-the-construction-of-living-centers-for-transporters-to-reduce-road-accidents-along-the-corridor
Cameroon National Shippers' Council (CNCC) plans to build a living center in Ngoulentang (between Awaé and Ayos in the central region of Cameroon) on the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

La Régionale’s IPO: Subscribers may receive additional shares within 3 months, CEO Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath says

Cameroon to develop 35k hectares of land for fodder production in Adamaoua

CEMAC: BEAC denounces pressures from diplomatic missions opposed to the new foreign exchange regulation

cameroon-to-raise-xaf160-bln-on-the-money-market-in-q1-2021

Cameroon to raise XAF160 bln on the money market in Q1-2021

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

road-construction-prime-minister-dion-ngute-prescribes-the-systematic-budgetization-of-networks-relocation-services-to-avoid-delivery-delays

Road construction: Prime Minister Dion Ngute prescribes the systematic budgetization of networks relocation services to avoid delivery delays

cameroon-maroua-and-guider-solar-plants-receive-tax-and-customs-exemptions

Cameroon: Maroua and Guider solar plants receive tax and customs exemptions

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon sets up a policy framework to promote the production of sustainable and zero-deforestation cocoa

next
prev