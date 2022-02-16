Cameroon: BEAC forecasts a dynamic livestock sector in Q1-2022

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s livestock sector is expected to be more dynamic during the current Q1-2022. According to the recent quarterly business survey, this dynamism will lead to a year-on-year improvement in the sector despite "inflationary pressures and pasture degradation, which hampers operators in their activities.”

This optimistic outlook is prompted by the “good livestock sanitary coverage and the mass vaccination campaign underway” in Cameroon, the central bank BEAC points out in the quarterly business survey.

Indeed, on November 18, 2021, in Sangmélima, southern Cameroon, the Minister of Livestock Dr. Taiga launched the 3rd phase of a mass vaccination campaign to protect small ruminants against plague. The vaccination campaign, which started in 2019, was aimed at vaccinating six million small ruminants in the country.

Supported by the World Bank (which finances the Livestock Development Project) and the FAO, this operation aims to "preserve a XAF110 billion capital" and protect the incomes of livestock farmers who can thus be able to guarantee food security in Cameroon, Minister Taiga said at the launch of the campaign in Sangmélima. The government official took that opportunity to remind that the vaccines used in the framework of that vaccination campaign were reliable and produced by the state company National Veterinary Laboratory (LANAVET).

The central bank's optimistic forecasts could be dampened if the bird flu epizootic, which broke out in early February on a poultry farm in the western region, intensifies. According to official figures, this region alone accounts for 80% of Cameroon's poultry production.

Brice R. Mbodiam