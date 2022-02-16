logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 February 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: BEAC forecasts a dynamic livestock sector in Q1-2022

Cameroon: BEAC forecasts a dynamic livestock sector in Q1-2022
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 February 2022 11:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s livestock sector is expected to be more dynamic during the current Q1-2022. According to the recent quarterly business survey, this dynamism will lead to a year-on-year improvement in the sector despite "inflationary pressures and pasture degradation, which hampers operators in their activities.”  

This optimistic outlook is prompted by the “good livestock sanitary coverage and the mass vaccination campaign underway” in Cameroon, the central bank BEAC points out in the quarterly business survey.  

Indeed, on November 18, 2021, in Sangmélima, southern Cameroon, the Minister of Livestock Dr. Taiga launched the 3rd phase of a mass vaccination campaign to protect small ruminants against plague. The vaccination campaign, which started in 2019, was aimed at vaccinating six million small ruminants in the country.

Supported by the World Bank (which finances the Livestock Development Project) and the FAO, this operation aims to "preserve a XAF110 billion capital" and protect the incomes of livestock farmers who can thus be able to guarantee food security in Cameroon, Minister Taiga said at the launch of the campaign in Sangmélima. The government official took that opportunity to remind that the vaccines used in the framework of that vaccination campaign were reliable and produced by the state company National Veterinary Laboratory (LANAVET).

The central bank's optimistic forecasts could be dampened if the bird flu epizootic, which broke out in early February on a poultry farm in the western region, intensifies. According to official figures, this region alone accounts for 80% of Cameroon's poultry production.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CEMAC: average interest rates for Cameroon’s T-bills was 2.94% in Jan 2022, thrice less than the regional average

cemac-average-interest-rates-for-cameroon-s-t-bills-was-2-94-in-jan-2022-thrice-less-than-the-regional-average
In January 2022, the Cameroonian Treasury issued only fungible treasury bills on the central bank BEAC’s public securities market. According to data...

Cameroon: BEAC forecasts a dynamic livestock sector in Q1-2022

cameroon-beac-forecasts-a-dynamic-livestock-sector-in-q1-2022
Cameroon’s livestock sector is expected to be more dynamic during the current Q1-2022. According to the recent quarterly business survey, this dynamism...

Cameroon repatriated XAF651.3 bln of exports proceeds in 2021, down 22% YoY

cameroon-repatriated-xaf651-3-bln-of-exports-proceeds-in-2021-down-22-yoy
Cameroon repatriated XAF651.3 billion of exports proceeds in 2021, the Directorate General of the Treasury informs. According to the directorate, this is...

Campo agro-industrial complex: Greenpeace flags tax incentives as ‘paradoxical’ and an undue bonus

campo-agro-industrial-complex-greenpeace-flags-tax-incentives-as-paradoxical-and-an-undue-bonus
Environmental NGO Greenpeace Africa recently issued protests against the tax incentives received by Camvert S.A for its XAF237 bln Campo agro-industrial...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains