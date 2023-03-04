logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon: MTN, Orange and Camtel pledge CFA156bn expansion investment

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 16 February 2023 16:59

(Business in Cameroon) - Three mobile operators in Cameroon, namely MTN, Orange and Camtel have committed to invest CFA156 billion this year to improve the quality of their service and broaden their network coverage. The information was announced in a statement issued last February 13 by Philemon Zoo Zame, the Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ART).

This decision follows pressure from the telecom regulator, which revealed it had already sent no less than 13 formal notices to the country's four mobile operators (MTN, Orange, Nexttel and Camtel), inviting them to implement corrective measures within a given period.

During a meeting with ART officials on January 31 in Yaoundé, the CEO of Orange Cameroon, Patrick Benon, said his company will invest a total of CFA150 billion over the next five years, starting with CFA30 billion in 2023. It is unclear whether this first disbursement of CFA30 billion by Orange is included in the joint investment with MTN and Camtel.

