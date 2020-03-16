logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 March 2020 -
Public management

Port of Douala orders the end of unauthorized fees charged to truck drivers

  Monday, 16 March 2020 11:29

"(Business in Cameroon) - My attention has once again been drawn to the recurrent malfunctions observed during the checks carried out by security services and PAD [Autonomous Port of Douala] agents. These malfunctions are characterized by the requirement of fees from truck drivers who carry out loading and unloading operations at the port." This is the observation Cyrus Ngo'o, the director-general of the PAD, made in a circular published on March 13.

For Cyrus Ngo'o, these "unacceptable" excesses could compromise the port authorities’ efforts to secure and increase the attractiveness and competitiveness of the port. Indeed, he informs, the persistence of those excesses is likely to negatively affect the image of the port of Douala. He also reminds us that those checks must be limited solely to verifying access cards and trucks’ compliance with rules.

The official further indicates that daily or annual access cards can be obtained after payment of approved tariffs at the authorized sales points. He, therefore, calls for compliance with the regulations in force and invites the teams responsible for checks at the port gates to refrain from charging any other fees to truck drivers who frequent the port of Douala-Bonabéri.

Sylvain Andzongo

