Yaoundé - 16 March 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Gicam launches dialogue platform to boost intercompany partnership

  • Comments   -   Monday, 16 March 2020 16:20

(Business in Cameroon) - The employers’ organization Gicam announces the launch of the first edition of the sectoral meetings of trading companies on 18 March in Douala. According to the employers' group, this dialogue platform will be an opportunity for companies to make efficient proposals and encourage structuration and intercompany partnerships.

The organization indicates that the platform was initiated because "despite Gicam's advocacy efforts and the promises of public authorities, the business environment remains particularly difficult. It is marked by multiple and diverse constraints that affect the profitability of companies, their competitiveness and their ability to invest. These constraints include lack of infrastructure, inadequate support mechanisms, trade regulation, unfair competition, red tape, tax harassment,” GICAM adds.

Moreover, it points out that, faced with the diversity that characterizes commercial enterprises (differences in sectors of activity, sizes, origins of capital, legal status, modes of governance), they tend to isolate themselves, don’t adhere much to associative initiatives and make little use of the possibilities of horizontal cooperation.

S.A

