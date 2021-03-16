logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 March 2021 -
Public management

Covid-19: MINFI extends deadlines for the payment of 2020 taxes

Covid-19: MINFI extends deadlines for the payment of 2020 taxes
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 16 March 2021 12:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé (photo) recently announced the extension of the deadlines allowed for the payment of taxes counting for the 2020 fiscal year. According to the official release published to announce the extension, it is aimed at supporting taxpayers amid the persistent coronavirus health crisis and the ongoing dematerialization of tax procedures.

Therefore, the deadline for large taxpayers is now March 31, 2021, instead of March 15, 2021. As for medium taxpayers, the deadline is April 15, 2021, instead of March 15, 2021, i.e a 1-month extension.

The taxpayers that benefited the most from this government measure are small taxpayers in divisional tax centers, who contribute the largest portion of the government’s yearly tax revenues. They have been granted a 6-week extension, i.e April 30, 2021, instead of March 15, 2021.

The extension will reduce the pressure on economic operators, who, after a 2020 fiscal year affected by a first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, are now fearing the potential fallouts on the economic fabric, of the second wave that recently started in the country.

