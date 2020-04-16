douala-port-to-start-the-expansion-of-its-infrastructures-in-2030

(Business in Cameroon) - The Autonomous Port of Douala announces that in 2030, it will launch the expansion, renewal, and renovation of its infrastructures.

In that framework, it will build an outer harbour off the island of Manoka, located 35 minutes off the small fishing port of Youpwé, near Douala.

The port’s authorities expect that by 2050, they will transform the port into a "pole of excellence in the middle of the Gulf of Guinea" by increasing capacities. They thus expect government support to carry out the projects. However, they did not indicate the volume of the financial support they are seeking from the government.

Let’s note that the port of Douala is an important infrastructure in the CEMAC region. For instance, it serves as a transit port for goods to and from Chad and the Central African Republic. Its yearly traffic capacity is estimated at 15 million tons and it has 26 berths spanning over 5.5 km. The port is 400 ha wide and contains 7 specialized terminals, 15 warehouses, 65 ha of open land, 25 km of railways and 20 km of asphalt roads.

