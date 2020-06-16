Cameroon: World Bank’s current commitments amount to CFAF1,266 bln, the Minepat says

(Business in Cameroon) - In a note published this month, the Cameroonian Ministry of Economy (Minepat) praised the country’s cooperative relations with the World Bank. According to the note, these relations translate into "sound advice" and "significant financial support" for the implementation of development projects.

In this regard, the Minepat indicated, the World Bank's current commitments in Cameroon amount to about CFAF1,266 billion in 16 active projects. In relative value, this portfolio increased by 18.4% between 2018 and 2019, the note reveals.

These financial commitments are mainly concessional loans. According to the Ministry of Economy, 74% of this financing is mobilized from the International Development Association (IDA) window, which is the branch of the World Bank dedicated to the poorest countries. In comparison, only 25% is mobilized from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the non-concessional window of the World Bank Group. The remaining 1% is made up of grants.

In addition to the financing provided for the implementation of development projects, between 2018 and 2019, the World Bank mobilized $300 million (nearly CFAF 173.62 billion) from its IBRD window, as a partial risk guarantee for the Nachtigal hydroelectric project (420 MW), located 65 km north-east of Yaoundé.

