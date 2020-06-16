camrail-sensitizes-the-public-on-the-dangers-of-bypassing-the-highway-code-at-level-crossings

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 12, in Douala, Camrail, the Cameroonian subsidiary of Bolloré Railways, organized an awareness-raising campaign in partnership with Securoute, a road safety non-governmental organization. During the campaign, they sensitized the public on the provisions of the Highway Code and the dangers of not respecting the code at level crossings (Cause of numerous accidents).

According to Martial Manfred Missimikim, president of the NGO Securoute, this awareness-raising activity helps remind road users of the rail over road priority rules at level crossings.

Camrail indicates that in the framework of its programme to strengthen railway safety, it automated six high-traffic level crossings in Douala and Yoaundé, with the support of the World Bank and the state of Cameroon. The railway carrier explained that it did this to reduce the number of accidents since, in 2019, Cameroon recorded 29 accidents at level crossings.

Camrail has been operating in the Cameroonian railway sector since 1999. It claims an average of CFAF12 billion of investment and CFAF10 billion of tax and duties remitted to the state of Cameroon every year.

