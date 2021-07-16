Cameroon: SODEPA seeks livestock farmers, to build reserves and guarantee continuous supply in the market

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 13, 2021, the Livestock Development Corporation (SODEPA) issued a call for expression of interest to recruit livestock suppliers. According to the call, SODEPA is launching the procedure to build its livestock reserves and safeguard supply amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Livestock farmers interested in the call and who can regularly supply their productions in Douala, Yaoundé, and Ngaoundéré are invited to submit their offers, via email, by July 27, 2021.

Let’s note that in Cameroon, beef consumption is gradually rising. In 2019 for instance, the country produced a little over 107,000 tons of beef, a study carried out by the Enterprises Upgrading Office of Cameroon reveals. That year, the volume of beef produced in the country even exceeded the volume of chicken, which was usually the most consumed in the country.

BRM