SABC group celebrates academic excellence in Kumba, days after the school massacre

(Business in Cameroon) - Emmanuel de Tailly (Managing director of Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun-SABC) was in Kumba, on November 13, 2020. In that locality of the South-West region, which is still mourning the massacre of six students killed a few days ago at Mother Francisca College, SABC celebrated academic excellence through a ceremony during which school kits were handed out to the 200 best students from 10 schools in that town.

"It is our duty, as the first corporate citizen, to be with you during this terrible period. Before we proceed, I would ask you to observe one-minute silence in memory of all the students who lost their lives last month at Mother Francisca College," he said. He also congratulated the 200 awardees for their good results during the 2019-2020 school year, which took place in a context marked by insecurity and the Covid-19 health crisis.

In addition to the 200 school kits offered to deserving students, SABC group also donated 15 computers and three printers to three schools in the town to build the capacity of teachers and familiarize students with ICT.

The school excellence celebrated on November 13, 2020, in Kumba is part of a comprehensive program launched by SABC group in October 2008. It is dedicated to primary school students from both educational subsystems (Anglophone and Francophone) in Cameroon.

According to Emmanuel de Tailly, this program aims not only to be a healthy boost in the school environment, but also to help children from underprivileged areas on their path to success, and share with them values such as performance, excellence, and consciousness which are the only guarantees of success both at school and in life.

BRM