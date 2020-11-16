logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 November 2020 -
Public management

SABC group celebrates academic excellence in Kumba, days after the school massacre

SABC group celebrates academic excellence in Kumba, days after the school massacre
  • Comments   -   Monday, 16 November 2020 17:57

(Business in Cameroon) - Emmanuel de Tailly (Managing director of Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun-SABC) was in Kumba, on November 13, 2020.  In that locality of the South-West region, which is still mourning the massacre of six students killed a few days ago at Mother Francisca College, SABC celebrated academic excellence through a ceremony during which school kits were handed out to the 200 best students from 10 schools in that town.

 "It is our duty, as the first corporate citizen, to be with you during this terrible period. Before we proceed, I would ask you to observe one-minute silence in memory of all the students who lost their lives last month at Mother Francisca College," he said. He also congratulated the 200 awardees for their good results during the 2019-2020 school year, which took place in a context marked by insecurity and the Covid-19 health crisis.

In addition to the 200 school kits offered to deserving students, SABC group also donated 15 computers and three printers to three schools in the town to build the capacity of teachers and familiarize students with ICT.

The school excellence celebrated on November 13, 2020, in Kumba is part of a comprehensive program launched by SABC group in October 2008. It is dedicated to primary school students from both educational subsystems (Anglophone and Francophone) in Cameroon.

According to Emmanuel de Tailly, this program aims not only to be a healthy boost in the school environment, but also to help children from underprivileged areas on their path to success, and share with them values such as performance, excellence, and consciousness which are the only guarantees of success both at school and in life.

BRM

back to top

SABC group celebrates academic excellence in Kumba, days after the school massacre

sabc-group-celebrates-academic-excellence-in-kumba-days-after-the-school-massacre
Emmanuel de Tailly (Managing director of Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun-SABC) was in Kumba, on November 13, 2020.  In that locality of...

CEMAC: The Composite commodity index rose by 19.6% in Q3-2020, BEAC indicates

cemac-the-composite-commodity-index-rose-by-19-6-in-q3-2020-beac-indicates
Between July and September 2020, the international prices of CEMAC countries’ main export products rose after a rather sluggish trend in Q2-2020....

Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020

cameroon-the-kimberley-process-traced-2-438-carats-of-diamonds-produced-locally-in-jan-oct-2020
On November 11, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a session dedicated to the vote of the 2021 budget, the National Permanent Secretary of the Kimberly Process...

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

douala-container-terminal-icc-acknowledges-the-validity-of-dit-s-claims-but-pad-is-set-on-appealing-against-the-ruling
In a communiqué published on November 13, 2020, Douala International Terminal-DIT (whose concession for the management of the Port of Douala’s container...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea to raise XAF63 bln on the BEAC public securities market on Nov 11, 2020

CEMAC: Many jobs will be lost if the current foreign exchange regulation is applied in the extractive industry, the African Energy Chamber believes

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Cameroon: Report accuses Vietnamese wood operators of conducting “shocking schemes and illegal activities”

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

camair-co-finally-resumes-operations

Camair Co finally resumes operations

digital-customs-duty-collection-system-has-paul-biya-saved-20-of-mobile-network-providers-turnover

Digital customs duty collection system: Has Paul Biya saved 20% of mobile network providers’ turnover?

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

cameroon-guinness-signs-internship-deals-with-technical-universities-to-increase-female-talents-in-the-manufacturing-sector

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector

cameroon-kiro-o-games-launches-its-first-mobile-game-on-play-store-s-early-release

Cameroon: Kiro’o Games launches its first mobile game on Play Store’s Early Release

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev