logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 November 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Vietnamese wood exporters hid over XAF170 bln of export revenues from the state in 2014-2017, report claims

Cameroon: Vietnamese wood exporters hid over XAF170 bln of export revenues from the state in 2014-2017, report claims
  • Comments   -   Monday, 16 November 2020 18:47

(Business in Cameroon) - In a report titled "TAINTED TIMBER, TARNISHED TEMPLES: How the Cameroon-Vietnam Timber Trade Hurts the Cameroonian People and Forests," two NGOs (Environmental Investigation Agency and Centre pour l'Environnement et le Développement-CED) reveal the nefarious consequences of Vietnamese companies’ logging operations in Cameroon.

“The Cameroon-Vietnam timber trade has minimally contributed to Cameroon’s revenues since financial transactions are often conducted underground, cash-based, and misdeclared. Between 2014 and 2017, exporters from Cameroon reported US$308 million less than importers in Vietnam,” the report reveals.  

This means that over the 3-year period, Vietnamese wood exporters operating in Cameroon exported over XAF170 billion of raw timber (which constitutes the bulk of wood exports from Cameroon to Vietnam, according to the report) leaving no trail. As those hidden transactions are not showing in companies’ turnover, they could not be included in the tax collected by Cameroonian authorities.

According to the authors of the above-mentioned report, this practice is not the only malpractice carried out by Vietnamese loggers operating in Cameroon. "The exploding Cameroon-Vietnam timber trade relies on shocking schemes and illegal activities," such as “Widespread Violation of Export Law,” “Illegal Harvest and Disregard for National Parks” and “Laundering Operations Covered by Paperwork.”

To meet the requirements of Vietnamese authorities, trading companies have focused their efforts on obtaining Cameroonian paperwork while disregarding the actual origin of the timber placed on the Vietnamese market,” the report explains.

In just a few years, Vietnam has become the second-largest market for Cameroonian timber (after China), while Cameroon has become the largest supplier of tropical logs to Vietnam (accounting for 25 percent of the logs imported between 2016 and 2019, in value). In Vietnam, Cameroonian logs have replaced the Southeast Asian species that previously filled the market,” thanks to those unorthodox practices, it continues.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Vietnamese wood exporters hid over XAF170 bln of export revenues from the state in 2014-2017, report claims

cameroon-vietnamese-wood-exporters-hid-over-xaf170-bln-of-export-revenues-from-the-state-in-2014-2017-report-claims
In a report titled "TAINTED TIMBER, TARNISHED TEMPLES: How the Cameroon-Vietnam Timber Trade Hurts the Cameroonian People and Forests," two NGOs...

SABC group celebrates academic excellence in Kumba, days after the school massacre

sabc-group-celebrates-academic-excellence-in-kumba-days-after-the-school-massacre
Emmanuel de Tailly (Managing director of Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun-SABC) was in Kumba, on November 13, 2020.  In that locality of...

CEMAC: The Composite commodity index rose by 19.6% in Q3-2020, BEAC indicates

cemac-the-composite-commodity-index-rose-by-19-6-in-q3-2020-beac-indicates
Between July and September 2020, the international prices of CEMAC countries’ main export products rose after a rather sluggish trend in Q2-2020....

Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020

cameroon-the-kimberley-process-traced-2-438-carats-of-diamonds-produced-locally-in-jan-oct-2020
On November 11, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a session dedicated to the vote of the 2021 budget, the National Permanent Secretary of the Kimberly Process...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea to raise XAF63 bln on the BEAC public securities market on Nov 11, 2020

CEMAC: Many jobs will be lost if the current foreign exchange regulation is applied in the extractive industry, the African Energy Chamber believes

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Cameroon: Report accuses Vietnamese wood operators of conducting “shocking schemes and illegal activities”

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

camair-co-finally-resumes-operations

Camair Co finally resumes operations

digital-customs-duty-collection-system-has-paul-biya-saved-20-of-mobile-network-providers-turnover

Digital customs duty collection system: Has Paul Biya saved 20% of mobile network providers’ turnover?

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

cameroon-guinness-signs-internship-deals-with-technical-universities-to-increase-female-talents-in-the-manufacturing-sector

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector

cameroon-kiro-o-games-launches-its-first-mobile-game-on-play-store-s-early-release

Cameroon: Kiro’o Games launches its first mobile game on Play Store’s Early Release

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev