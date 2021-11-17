Gozem enters Cameroon with offer combining transportation services, E-commerce and fintech

(Business in Cameroon) - Gozem, the Lomé-based uber-like company, should soon start operations in Cameroon. “I can confirm that we are finalizing the launch of our operations in Cameroon. It is just a matter of weeks or even days. Our teams are ready and hard at work. Our ambition is to create a Super app that offers several services like transportation of goods and people, E-commerce and fintech, through just one platform …,” one of Gozem’s team managers told Business in Cameroon.

Cameroon will be the second Central African market that Gozem enters, after Gabon where it operates since May 2021. Apart from boosting competition in the various sectors it covers, coming to Cameroon will help the platform get more users. At the moment, it has about 500,000 of them.

Gozem started its activities in 2018, in Togo, and quickly expanded to Benin and Gabon. According to reliable sources, it plans to go to Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the next two years.

BRM