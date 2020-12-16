logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 December 2020 -
Public management

Bicec and parent company BCP establish subsidiary dedicated to securities operations in Central Africa

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 December 2020 17:48

(Business in Cameroon) - Banque Internationale du Cameroun pour l’épargne et le crédit (Bicec) and its Moroccan parent company  Banque centrale Populaire (BCP) recently created a subsidiary dedicated to securities operations in the Central African region.

Named  "Upeline Securities Central Africa"(Usca), the new entity "intends to position itself on the subregional financial market as a key actor in stockmarket intermediation, financial engineering, and safekeeping," explained Kamal Mokdad, CEO of BCP.

Let’s note that the newly created entity has already been retained by the  Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) to co-structure and place a XAF100 billion bond issuance operation via public offering.  

As a brokerage firm in this market segment, BCP group will compete with  "Afriland Bourse & Investissement." Created by the Cameroonian group Afriland, the latter is a financial asset management, collective securities investment, stock exchange intermediation, and financial engineering company.

Another competitor is Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) created by French Group Société Générale, which recently extended its securities custody and issuer services in Africa. SGSS Cameroon manages assets worth XAF266 billion. Those assets are segmented into listed securities, unlisted bonds, money market securities, and dematerialized shares.

Sylvain Andzongo

