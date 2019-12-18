Afreximbank and Cameroon sign headquarters agreement for the bank’s Central African branch office

(Business in Cameroon) - It is now official. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will set up its headquarters for the Central African region in Cameroon. Lejeune Mbella, Cameroon's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Okey Oramah, Afreximbank's CEO, signed a headquarters agreement in that regard, on December 13, 2019, in Yaoundé.

This agreement was signed a few weeks after the bank’s delegation visit to Cameroon. On October 29, 2019, Felix Mbayu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, received in audience a delegation from Afreximbank led by Gérard Chihota. The main objective of this meeting was the opening of the bank's branch for Central Africa, recently assigned to Cameroon.

In addition, this pan-African banking institution is conducting a roadshow in Cameroon in order to present the benefits of its services to the business community. In that regard, On December 10-11, 2019, it presented the support it can provide through “agents” (Afriland First Bank notably) to SMEs in Douala and Yaoundé.

Since its creation in 1994, the Cairo-Egypt headquartered bank has been covering Gabon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Chad and the Central African Republic from Cameroon.

SA