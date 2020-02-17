logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 February 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon : Ministry of Finance authorizes 840 institutions to operate withholding taxes this year

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Finance recently published a list of 840 public and private institutions authorized to operate withholding taxes in Cameroon this year.  

The said taxes are to be withheld from liberal professional suppliers and from institutions that win public procurement of less than XAF5 million. The rate of deductions should be 5.5% regardless of the legal form or taxation regime (real or simplified regime).

The ministry indicates that 147 private companies are authorized to withhold taxes during the current fiscal year. These include Activa Assurances, Afriland First Bank, Alios Finance, Allianz Cameroun Assurances, Arab Contractors, AXA Assurances, Azur SA, Banque Atlantique, Bocom Petroleum, BVS SAS, Bolloré Africa Logistics Cameroun, Bouygues Énergies, etc..

For state-owned companies, 29 of them were authorized. They include ADC, Camair-Co, Camtel, Campost, Camwater, CRTV, Mekin, Maetur, Pamol, Magzi, SCDP, Semry, Sodepa, Sopeacm, SNH, SNI, Seed Fund, Hotel Sawa, Autonomous Port of Kribi, Autonomous Port of Douala, SNH, CDC...

There are also 28 semipublic companies namely Cimencam, Sodecao, Alucam, Camrail, Eneo, Hysacam, Safacam, SIC, Sonatrel, Sonara, Tradex, Hevecam, Bicec, etc..

Public institutions, also on the list , are 263 in number. They include the University of Bamenda, Matgénie, Labogenie, Iford, Irad, Hôtel des Députés, Arsel, Anafoot, Investment Promotion Agency, BDEAC, Caisse autonome d'amortissement, CSPH, BUCREP, CNPS, Antic...

In addition to these institutions are also municipalities and urban communities.

S.A.

