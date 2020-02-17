logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 February 2020 -
Cameroon : 8,766 public servants threatened with sanctions for being irregularly absent

  Monday, 17 February 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameron, 8,766 public servants are irregularly absent from work. According to the Minister of Civil Service Joseph Lé (photo), who revealed this in a statement dated February 14, this was discovered in the framework of the physical counting operation Coppe initiated in 2018.  

In detail, Joseph Lé said, there are 3,721 state employees under the labour code and 5,045 civil servants. To that end, the official reminds the persons concerned to consult the lists available on the website of the Ministry of the Civil Service and to contact the competent services within 30 days. Failure to do so would expose them to the disciplinary sanctions provided for in the regulations in force.

Thanks to the Coppe, the government has already identified and removed about 10,000 fictitious public servants from the state’s payroll. It also saved about XAF30 billion in 2019; The servants removed from the payroll were either absent without justification, dead or had resigned.

S.A.

