Cameroon : Ministry of Finance plans to initiate SMEs to crowdfunding

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 20, the Ministry of Finance will organize a national workshop on the theme “Crowdfunding: Participatory financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs)” in Douala.

According to the organizing committee, the aim is to provide information on how this type of funding works. They will also present the opportunities and advantages offered by crowdfunding and share the experience of local start-ups and project holders who have had the opportunity to use this type of financing. In addition, the main pitfalls and key success factors for the implementation of a national policy for the development of this type of financing will be identified.

According to rare data produced by the Bank of Central African States (Beac), the annualized growth rate of the amounts raised by Cameroonians on the Kiva crowdfunding site (XAF1.1 billion) was 42.8% between June and September 2017. “At this rate, the total funds raised by Cameroon on this platform could be multiplied by 17 by 2025,” the Beac projects.

Africa currently accounts for only 0.1% of global crowdfunding activity. South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate the continental market while Cameroon ranks only 18th.

S.A.