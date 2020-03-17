logoBC
Camtel promises quality services at affordable rates in the coming months

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 17 March 2020 13:56

"(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonians, wherever they are, will benefit from innovative services at the best rates. Camtel intends to fully play its role as a catalyst to improve the quality of electronic communications services and make the services affordable. We are fully committed to this, and it will be felt in the coming months,” Judith Yah Sunday, Camtel’s CEO, said in an interview with Cameroon tribune.

She spoke the day after the government officially handed CAMTEL three concession agreements.

One of those agreements made Camtel the 4th leading mobile operator in the country after MTN, Orange and Nextell. To penetrate this very competitive market, the state-owned telecom company intends to leverage prices, which are still high in Cameroon in comparison with countries with the same level of development, according to some experts.

Judith Yah Sunday explains that as the manager of the fibre optics infrastructure, Camtel promises to make very high-speed broadband more accessible.  

BRM

