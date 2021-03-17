logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 March 2021 -
Cameroon: the Competitiveness support system DACC to fine-tune technical assistance plan for women entrepreneurs in the northern regions

(Business in Cameroon) - Douala-based Cameroon Competitiveness Support System (DACC) is currently identifying the needs of women entrepreneurs in the three northern regions (Adamaoua, North, and the Far North).

"On March 11, 2021, in Garoua, we organized a workshop to raise awareness and identify the needs of members of the Cameroon Women Business Leaders Association (CWBLA) residing in the northern regions of the country. It was organized following a request submitted by the CWBLA presented in February 2021 as one of the first five intermediary organizations (IOs) eligible for DACC’s support, in the framework of part 1 [of the action plan elaborated by the DACC to improve the competitiveness of Cameroonian companies] dedicated to direct support to businesses and IOs," an internal source explains.

The workshop aimed to identify the concrete needs of CWBLA members that are VSEs and SMEs operating in the agri-food sector, the digital economy, and textiles sectors, to tailor the technical support to be provided to them.  

In Cameroon, businesses, especially those run by women, often face challenges to their competitiveness. For the women entrepreneurs of Cameroon’s three northern regions, those challenges include adding value to finished products (packaging), cash flow problems, exclusion from marketing channels, energy shortages, low human capital, difficulties in complying with standards, and lack of access to raw materials.

Let’s note that DACC is a Cameroon-EU cooperation instrument financed to the tune of XAF6.5 billion by the European Union. It was implemented on January 20, 2020, to improve the Cameroonian economy and create jobs by boosting local companies’ competitiveness.

Joseph Roland Djotié

