Yaoundé - 23 March 2023 -
Public management

Service sector supports GDP growth in Cameroon in Q3 2022

Service sector supports GDP growth in Cameroon in Q3 2022
  • Comments   -   Friday, 17 March 2023 13:08

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon recorded a GDP growth of 3.6% between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022, the National Stats Institute reported in a recent note. All sectors contributed to some extent to this performance, but the services sector alone contributed 2.5%, with a business growth of 4.9% year-on-year, INS said.

“The segments in the tertiary sector have all performed well over the period, particularly non-market services of the public administration (0.7 points), trade and repair, transport and financial services, which each contributed 0.4 points to the national GDP growth. Information and communication services (0.2 points) remain on a good growth momentum as in the previous quarter, driven by the gradual increase in Internet consumption," the stats agency reported.

The primary and secondary sectors, on the other hand, have respective growth rates of 4% and 0.8% over the same period, with slight contributions to GDP growth (0.8 and 0.2 points respectively).

 BRM

