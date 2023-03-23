Cameroon adds 12 extra days to the tax balance payment deadline for FY2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government announced it has extended by 12 days the deadline for online tax filing for business and payment of tax balances over the national territory. Instead of March 15, the new deadline is March 27, the Finance Minister said.

This decision is a way for the government to relieve businesses, since they are already required to pay monthly taxes, scheduled to be paid by March 15, 2023. "The postponement (...) does not affect the monthly returns of spontaneous payments or the month of March, which are due by March 15, 2023," the official explains.

Minister Louis Paul Motazé specified that the payment of tax balances will be done exclusively online for large companies; online or via bank transfers for taxpayers under the jurisdiction of the Tax Centers of medium-sized enterprises and specialized tax centers. As for small businesses, the payment will be done either by bank transfer, Mobile Money, or cash at bank counters.

