Cameroon: Financial donations to the Solidarity fund can be sent to a BGFI-Bank or Public treasury account (official)

(Business in Cameroon) - Donations to Cameroon’s solidarity fund, created to fight Covid-19, will be received via an account created in BGFI-Bank.

This was revealed in a release, signed on April 15, 2020, by the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze. In the release, the minister indicates that donations in cash, by cheque or bank transfer can be made to the account N°80005725011/63 entitled "Minsante-Riposte-Covid-19" opened at BGFI-Bank.

Apart from the BGFI-Bank account, financial donations can be sent to the public treasury account 470552 labeled “Fonds Spécial de solidarité nationale pour la lutte contre le coronavirus” at the treasury accounting posts of general treasuries and diplomatic and consular missions.

The decision to open an account at a financial institution for donations into the solidarity fund was taken during a governmental meeting organized by the Prime Minister on April 2, in Yaoundé.

Some people thought this account would be opened at UBA because a few days earlier, the bank had handed a check of XAF150 million to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic. However, this is not the case.

S.A.