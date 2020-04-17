logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 April 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Financial donations to the Solidarity fund can be sent to a BGFI-Bank or Public treasury account (official)

Cameroon: Financial donations to the Solidarity fund can be sent to a BGFI-Bank or Public treasury account (official)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 17 April 2020 09:03

(Business in Cameroon) - Donations to Cameroon’s solidarity fund, created to fight Covid-19, will be received via an account created in BGFI-Bank.

This was revealed in a release, signed on April 15, 2020, by the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze. In the release, the minister indicates that donations in cash, by cheque or bank transfer can be made to the account N°80005725011/63 entitled "Minsante-Riposte-Covid-19" opened at BGFI-Bank.

Apart from the BGFI-Bank account, financial donations can be sent to the public treasury account 470552 labeled “Fonds Spécial de solidarité nationale pour la lutte contre le coronavirus” at the treasury accounting posts of general treasuries and diplomatic and consular missions.  

The decision to open an account at a financial institution for donations into the solidarity fund was taken during a governmental meeting organized by the Prime Minister on April 2, in Yaoundé.

Some people thought this account would be opened at UBA because a few days earlier, the bank had handed a check of XAF150 million to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic. However, this is not the case.  

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Financial donations to the Solidarity fund can be sent to a BGFI-Bank or Public treasury account (official)

cameroon-financial-donations-to-the-solidarity-fund-can-be-sent-to-a-bgfi-bank-or-public-treasury-account-official
Donations to Cameroon’s solidarity fund, created to fight Covid-19, will be received via an account created in BGFI-Bank. This was revealed in a...

Cameroon: Touristique Express cut staff’s salary by half to deal with coronavirus' economic impacts

cameroon-touristique-express-cut-staff-s-salary-by-half-to-deal-with-coronavirus-economic-impacts
On April 13, the general management of inter-city transportation company Touristique Express notified its employees about the "rescue measures" it was...

Douala Port to start the expansion of its infrastructures in 2030

douala-port-to-start-the-expansion-of-its-infrastructures-in-2030
The Autonomous Port of Douala announces that in 2030, it will launch the expansion, renewal, and renovation of its infrastructures. In that framework, it...

CEMAC: Mobile money interoperability is now effective across the region (BEAC)

cemac-mobile-money-interoperability-is-now-effective-across-the-region-beac
In the CEMAC region, mobile money interoperability is now effective, according to the Bank of Central African States (Beac). Thanks to this...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique