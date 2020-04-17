Cameroon: Industrial group Noubru Holding donates XAF20 mln to help the government deal with the coronavirus

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 14, 2020, in Yaoundé, executives from Cameroonian industrial group Noubru Holding handed two checks of XAF10 million each to the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda.

The two checks are the contributions of Noubru Holding, the parent company, and Vinataba Oriental Cameroon Company Ltd, one of the subsidiaries of this industrial group.

This is the industrial group’s support to the government’s efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 in Cameroon, which has already recorded about 1,000 confirmed cases according to official figures.

By making this donation, like some local companies before, Noubru Holding is responding to the call issued by the Head of States (by creating a solidarity fund endowed with an initial XAF1 billion).

Noubru Holding is managed by Cameroonian native Alkis Bruno Domyou Noubi who is also the promoter of the domestic appliances’ manufacturing company Sicamec.

The latter is currently implementing a XAF45 billion investment project in the industrial zone of Kribi deep seaport. The project consists of the construction of a domestic appliances’ manufacturing plant to manufacture coolers, freezers and air conditioners.

AO