logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 May 2022 -
Public management

Toll collectors fired for fraud on the Douala-Bangui corridor

Toll collectors fired for fraud on the Douala-Bangui corridor
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 17 May 2022 17:10

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, signed a decision on May 16 to dismiss some staff on duty at the Mekong toll booth on the Akonolinga road, Douala-Bangui corridor.

"Without prejudice to administrative sanctions, the following staff in service at the Mekong toll booth are dismissed for serious breaches of ethics: Lingock Lingock Mathieu Christophe (station manager); Awenti Armstrong Awenti (team leader No. 1); Byang Pambe Paning (team leader No. 3)," says the ministerial decision. A source revealed the toll collectors got fired because they were ripping off transporters. "They used faulty instruments that inflated the actual weight of the vehicles," the source said, explaining that “the station was temporarily closed for technical reasons, and its equipment is still on maintenance. But the agents opened it to charge false fees to the transporters," thus causing more hassle on this corridor, already criticized for its high number of road controls.

However, some transporters were aware of the situation and alerted relevant authorities, who reacted swiftly. As a reminder, the Mekong toll station has been closed since March 30, 2022, because of its defective equipment.

According to Cameroon Customs, the Douala-Bangui corridor, which carries about CFA55 billion worth of goods each year,  is the main supply route for the Central African Republic capital.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Mbalam iron project: Paul Biya refuses to pay fine, calls for arbitration

mbalam-iron-project-paul-biya-refuses-to-pay-fine-calls-for-arbitration
Negotiations between Cameroon and Sundance Resources (and its local subsidiary Cam Iron SA), which began in the second half of 2021, for an amicable...

Toll collectors fired for fraud on the Douala-Bangui corridor

toll-collectors-fired-for-fraud-on-the-douala-bangui-corridor
The Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, signed a decision on May 16 to dismiss some staff on duty at the Mekong toll booth on the...

Cobac steps up vigilance on cryptocurrencies after DRC legalizes BTC

cobac-steps-up-vigilance-on-cryptocurrencies-after-drc-legalizes-btc
The Banking Commission of Central Africa (Cobac) unveiled last May 6 its decision to establish a system for identifying and reporting transactions related...

Overall market capitalization on the Bvmac hit CFA159bln at end of January 2022, up 13% YoY

overall-market-capitalization-on-the-bvmac-hit-cfa159bln-at-end-of-january-2022-up-13-yoy
The overall market capitalization of companies on central Africa’s regional stock market Bvmac reached CFA159.08 billion as of January 31, 2022, up 12.9%...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »