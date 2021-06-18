logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 June 2021 -
Public management

French national of Cameroonian origin Jacques Djofack becomes Director of Financial Management for the AfDB

French national of Cameroonian origin Jacques Djofack becomes Director of Financial Management for the AfDB
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 17 June 2021 12:56

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 15, 2021, the African Development Bank (AfDB) announced the appointment of Jacques Djofack, a French National of Cameroonian origin, as Director of Financial Management. With 20 years of experience in financial risk management and development, the expert was since 2018, Division Manager in the AfDB’s Financial Management department.

He joined the pan-African institution in 2011 as Chief Financial Risk Officer with a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris (France) and an Executive MBA from Concordia University (Canada).

Before joining the AfDB, he acquired extensive experience at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking, Total, and Shelter Afrique.

I feel honored and privileged for the opportunity given to me by President Akinwumi A.Adesina, through this appointment. I will spare no effort in discharging my duties aimed at enhancing the financial capacity of the African Development Bank to better support the development of the continent,” the new Director of Financial Management, said.

I am pleased to appoint Dr. Jacques Djofack as Director of Financial Management. Jacques is known to be a seasoned and well-respected professional with a solid track record in financial management. He will help significantly strengthen the Bank Group’s Financial Management Function,” commented Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the AfDB.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon eyes local green gas production

cameroon-eyes-local-green-gas-production
On June 11, 2021, Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey and executives of the Australian firm Fortescue Future Industries Ltd signed a framework...

Cameroon heads back to the BEAC debt market to raise XAF50 bln through issuance of 6-year bonds

cameroon-heads-back-to-the-beac-debt-market-to-raise-xaf50-bln-through-issuance-of-6-year-bonds
On June 16, 2021, after a 1-month break, Cameroon headed back to the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s public securities market to issue new...

Decentralization: FEICOM presents its services to regional councils

decentralization-feicom-presents-its-services-to-regional-councils
Since June 14, 2021, the General Manager of FEICOM (Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance) has been holding working sessions with the...

Ecobank partners with CAMPOST to bring banking services closer to the non-connected population

ecobank-partners-with-campost-to-bring-banking-services-closer-to-the-non-connected-population
On June 14, 2021, Cameroon Postal Services (CAMPOST) and Ecobank Cameroon signed a partnership agreement allowing access to banking services for the whole...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

cameroon-clandestine-money-exchangers-ordered-to-regularize-their-situation-or-face-the-wrath-of-the-law

Cameroon: Clandestine money exchangers ordered to regularize their situation or face the wrath of the law

cemac-employers-grouping-unipace-requests-a-6-month-grace-period-for-the-implenemnetation-of-the-new-foreign-exchange-regulation

CEMAC: Employers' grouping UNIPACE requests a 6-month grace period for the implenemnetation of the new foreign exchange regulation

cameroon-to-plant-1-250-cashew-seedlings-in-sanguere

Cameroon to plant 1,250 cashew seedlings in Sanguéré

cameroon-14-artisanal-miners-died-in-mining-fields-due-to-companies-negligence-in-the-east-in-jan-apr-2021-foder

Cameroon: 14 artisanal miners died in mining fields due to companies’ negligence in the East in Jan-Apr 2021 (FODER)

anglophone-regions-reconstruction-plan-gicam-pledges-xaf1-2-bln-support-but-issues-conditions

Anglophone regions’ reconstruction plan: GICAM pledges XAF1.2 bln support but issues conditions

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon lost close to XAF15 bln to overcharges in Covid-19 test kits purchase, the supreme state audit claim

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

next
prev