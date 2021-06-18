French national of Cameroonian origin Jacques Djofack becomes Director of Financial Management for the AfDB

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 15, 2021, the African Development Bank (AfDB) announced the appointment of Jacques Djofack, a French National of Cameroonian origin, as Director of Financial Management. With 20 years of experience in financial risk management and development, the expert was since 2018, Division Manager in the AfDB’s Financial Management department.

He joined the pan-African institution in 2011 as Chief Financial Risk Officer with a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris (France) and an Executive MBA from Concordia University (Canada).

Before joining the AfDB, he acquired extensive experience at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking, Total, and Shelter Afrique.

“I feel honored and privileged for the opportunity given to me by President Akinwumi A.Adesina, through this appointment. I will spare no effort in discharging my duties aimed at enhancing the financial capacity of the African Development Bank to better support the development of the continent,” the new Director of Financial Management, said.

“I am pleased to appoint Dr. Jacques Djofack as Director of Financial Management. Jacques is known to be a seasoned and well-respected professional with a solid track record in financial management. He will help significantly strengthen the Bank Group’s Financial Management Function,” commented Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the AfDB.

