Decentralization: FEICOM presents its services to regional councils

(Business in Cameroon) - Since June 14, 2021, the General Manager of FEICOM (Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance) has been holding working sessions with the presidents of the new regional councils in Cameroon. According to FEICOM officials, those sessions aim to explain the roles that the special counsel plays in the decentralization process to the newly elected local representatives.

Indeed, since the 2018 decree reorganizing it, the FEICOM’s competence now extends to all the 10 Cameroonian regions.

In that regard, the special fund, which was only known as a fund that finances communes, is now an institution that will ensure the effective development of the 10 regions whose councils recently approved their ever-first budgets and are seeking financing.

In 2020, FEICOM injected XAF26.7 billion into 136 communal projects in Cameroon, up by about three-fold compared with the XAF10.5 billion the fund injected into 92 communal projects in 2019.

