Yaoundé - 17 July 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: DGT creates an online platform aggregating all payment methods, to facilitate the payment of tax and duties

  • Comments   -   Friday, 17 July 2020 14:04

(Business in Cameroon) - The Directorate General of Taxation (DGT) informs that it has recently created a System for the Aggregation of payment methods accepted by the state (Syampe).

 "This new government transactions’ management portal is created for entrepreneurs, merchants, students, employees, and all other professionals. This digital platform aims to provide taxpayers with a simple, secure, and certified one-stop spot that aggregates all payment methods and facilitates the payment of tax and other duties," the DGT explains.

The Syampe platform gives the user a real-time glimpse of all their latest operations and their status: either paid, awaiting validation, archived, or rejected.

For claims, the user simply has to click on an option located on the left side of the footer, fill in contact information, the department concerned, the title of the claim, and a message detailing it.  

The Directorate General of Budget even published a tutorial on its website to show users how to use the Syampe platform.

