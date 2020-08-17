towards-a-reorganization-of-the-local-facemask-production-sector

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the production of the facemask has intensified in recent days thanks to the dynamism of artisans. This was revealed by the Minister of Industry Gabriel Dodo Ndocke, during a weekly meeting of the interministerial committee in charge of the fight against the Covid-19.

However, some of the masks they produce are not compliant with the standards set by the quality standards agency ANOR (Agence des normes et de la qualité). “To guarantee the quality of masks and personal protective equipment provided to the public, we are planning, among other things, to reorganize the actors in this sector,” the official informed.

Following in his footsteps, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, who was presiding the meeting, asked the Minister of Mining to continue - in coordination with the Minister of Handicraft- sensitizing artisans on the need to produce masks that are compliant with the prescribed standards for optimum protection of users.

Furthermore, Gabriel Dodo Ndocke was asked to ensure personal protective equipment is always available in the institutions under his supervision.

For the Cameroonian foundation “Nkafu Policy Institute,” the country’s face market is a XAF13 billion opportunity for local producers considering that on April 10, 2020, the estimated population was 26,390,686 and a face mask is sold at about XAF500.

Sylvain Andzongo