Airport Cameroon ADC acquires three in-demand loaders for Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala international airports

(Business in Cameroon) - Airport Cameroon ADC, the manager of Cameroonian airports, informs that on August 14, 2020, it received three 14- and 7-ton loaders destined for the Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala international airports.

The firm explains that the three loaders have been equipped with double decks and can load and unload containers and pallets weighing 14,000 kg [for the 14-ton loader] and 7,000 kg [for the 7-ton loader] from all kinds of planes.

“They are also equipped with the Safety Approach System thanks to which they can safely dock aircraft without creating any hazard for the operator and the equipment,” the public company comments with delight.

It adds that the loaders, which cost about XAF1 billion, are among the most efficient and the most in-demand around the world. "The airlines serving Cameroon will be all the more satisfied," ADC adds.

To allow a better servicing of these loaders, the staff that will operate them were trained in Douala. The training was mainly focused on how to mount, sharpen, and service the loaders. Also, the participants were shown the various electrical and hydraulic diagrams of the equipment.

