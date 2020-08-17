logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 August 2020 -
Public management

Airport Cameroon ADC acquires three in-demand loaders for Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala international airports

Airport Cameroon ADC acquires three in-demand loaders for Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala international airports
  • Comments   -   Monday, 17 August 2020 12:23

(Business in Cameroon) - Airport Cameroon ADC, the manager of Cameroonian airports, informs that on August 14, 2020, it received three 14- and 7-ton loaders destined for the Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala international airports.

The firm explains that the three loaders have been equipped with double decks and can load and unload containers and pallets weighing 14,000 kg [for the 14-ton loader] and 7,000 kg [for the 7-ton loader] from all kinds of planes.

They are also equipped with the Safety Approach System thanks to which they can safely dock aircraft without creating any hazard for the operator and the equipment,” the public company comments with delight. 

It adds that the loaders, which cost about XAF1 billion, are among the most efficient and the most in-demand around the world. "The airlines serving Cameroon will be all the more satisfied," ADC adds.  

To allow a better servicing of these loaders, the staff that will operate them were trained in Douala. The training was mainly focused on how to mount, sharpen, and service the loaders. Also, the participants were shown the various electrical and hydraulic diagrams of the equipment.

S.A.

back to top

Towards a reorganization of the local facemask production sector

towards-a-reorganization-of-the-local-facemask-production-sector
In Cameroon, the production of the facemask has intensified in recent days thanks to the dynamism of artisans. This was revealed by the Minister of...

Airport Cameroon ADC acquires three in-demand loaders for Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala international airports

airport-cameroon-adc-acquires-three-in-demand-loaders-for-yaounde-nsimalen-and-douala-international-airports
Airport Cameroon ADC, the manager of Cameroonian airports, informs that on August 14, 2020, it received three 14- and 7-ton loaders destined for the...

Cameroon ended FY2019 with a floating debt of XAF152.8 bln (MINFI)

cameroon-ended-fy2019-with-a-floating-debt-of-xaf152-8-bln-minfi
Cameroon’s floating debt at the end of the 2019 financial year was estimated at XAF152.8 billion, according to the country’s 2019 budget implementation...

Camrail renovates 13 railway bridges and announces completion of rehabilitation works on 55 others for 2021

camrail-renovates-13-railway-bridges-and-announces-completion-of-rehabilitation-works-on-55-others-for-2021
The Interministerial Committee on Railways Infrastructure (Comifer) recently checked the completion of renovation works on 13 railway bridges. According...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »