Yaoundé - 17 August 2020 -
Public management

Fish sector: Cameroon announces the development of special public places dedicated to the commercialization of local products

  • Comments   -   Monday, 17 August 2020 16:04

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is planning on actions to promote the consumption of locally produced fish. In that regard, on August 12, 2020, during a meeting between the Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and fish producers, it was revealed that the government, in coordination with municipalities, will develop public places where local fish will be exclusively sold.

The Minister of Trade also asked producers in aquaculture areas to reach out to his decentralized representations for the regular organization of special sales events.

Let’s note that the Cameroonian fish market is still largely dominated by imported products. For instance, in Q1-2020, the country officially spent XAF38.9 billion to import about 57,000 tons of fish. Thus the planned action, even though local production is still unable to meet the demand.

BRM

