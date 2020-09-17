logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 September 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Ministry of SMEs pledges XAF50 mln to support women entrepreneurs in 2021

Cameroon: Ministry of SMEs pledges XAF50 mln to support women entrepreneurs in 2021
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:07

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2021, the Ministry of SMEs will support the Association of Cameroon Business Women (GFAC) with XAF50 million. This was revealed by Achille Bassilekin III, the Minister of SMEs, during the inauguration of the association’s headquarters in Yaoundé on September 15.  

The official explained that this support was aimed at helping the association (chaired by senator Agnès Ntube Ndode Epse Ndjock) promote women entrepreneurship in the country. Indeed, most of the women entrepreneurs operate informally and the country wants them to get into the formal sector.

According to the National Institute for statistics, about eight (8) Cameroonian women entrepreneurs out of ten (10) operate in the informal sector earning two times less than men. The institute’s data also show that women create fewer jobs since only 5% of them employ a salaried staff of over 10 people while 40% operate without even a salaried staff.

S.A.

back to top

Abakal Mahamat: “The actions of the Central Bank, coupled with the intervention of the State have been of crucial importance…”

abakal-mahamat-the-actions-of-the-central-bank-coupled-with-the-intervention-of-the-state-have-been-of-crucial-importance
Based on BGFI Cameroon’s experience, the bank’s managing director talks about the impact of the Coronavirus on the local financial sector and appreciates...

Cameroon: Ministry of SMEs pledges XAF50 mln to support women entrepreneurs in 2021

cameroon-ministry-of-smes-pledges-xaf50-mln-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-in-2021
In 2021, the Ministry of SMEs will support the Association of Cameroon Business Women (GFAC) with XAF50 million. This was revealed by Achille...

CEMAC: BEAC injected over XAF60 bln in the banking market within two days

cemac-beac-injected-over-xaf60-bln-in-the-banking-market-within-two-days
Between September 14 and 15, 2020, the central bank of CEMAC states refinanced seven banks operating in the region with XAF62 billion, official sources...

Eneo announces three days of electricity disruption in Yaoundé

eneo-announces-three-days-of-electricity-disruption-in-yaounde
From September 18 to 20, some Yaoundé neighborhoods will experience outages from 6 a.m to 2 p.m. According to electric utility ENEO, these planned outages...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier