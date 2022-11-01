Cameroon: Beac forecasts rain to hamper logging in Q4 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) expects logging activities to decline in Cameroon between October and December this year. In its business cycle forecast, the bank mentioned "unfavorable weather conditions (rains that degrade roads)”.

This will be the second consecutive bad quarter for the national forestry sector. Companies active in the sector will continue to lose revenue and the Treasury will in turn lose tax revenue.

Logging activity is one of the main providers of export revenues in Cameroon. For example, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), logs accounted for 4% of export earnings in H1 2021. This product is among the six items that earned the most export revenue for the country during the period. The others are crude petroleum oils (39%); raw cocoa beans (13%); liquefied natural gas (9%); sawn timber (7%) and raw cotton (7%).

BRM