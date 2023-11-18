Digital Innovation: CNPS launches online social security registration

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Social Security Fund (CNPS), the public institution responsible for social security in Cameroon, has recently introduced an innovative online registration process on its internet portal.

This initiative allows individuals to complete their social security registration, obtaining their identification number directly through the CNPS website. According to Alain Olivier Noël Mekulu Mvondo Akam, the Director-General of CNPS, this move aims to "simplify and significantly reduce the processing times for registration requests."

With this new platform, Cameroon's public pension fund reaffirms its commitment to a fully digital approach. Tele-registration joins the organization's initiatives, such as the digitization of company tenders and payment of retirees' pensions, online salary declarations, social contribution payments, and the submission of social benefit applications, among others.

During the presentation of the government's economic, financial, cultural, and social program for 2023, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté emphasized the positive impact of digitization on accelerating registrations at CNPS. According to him, in 2022, the state-owned company added 54,000 new insured individuals to its portfolio, including 17,570 voluntary insured and 36,430 mandatory insured. This performance, he said, is directly linked to the "implementation of digital procedures" within the organization.