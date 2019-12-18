CIMA-RE : Cameroonian Blaise Pascal Ezo’o Engolo elected as president of the executive board

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of the 132nd meeting of the board of CICA-Re, on December 3, 2019, in Libreville (Gabon), Cameroonian Blaise Pascal Ezo’o Engolo was elected as the president of the executive board of this reinsurance common company of member states.

“The choice of Cameroon's administrator once again reflects the credibility that our country enjoys in the international community,” Cameroonian minister of finance Louis Paul Motaze commented in a release published on December 11, 2019.

CICA-RE is a reinsurance company created by members of the CIMA system. It is responsible for retaining premiums in member countries, contributing to the financing of countries' economies and the development of a healthy insurance industry in Africa. Its headquarters is in Lomé, Togo and it has a capital of CFAF50 billion.

