Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Public management

French Musée du quai Branly prepares an exhibition consecrated to Western Cameroon’s tangible and intangible heritage

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 17 December 2019 13:25

(Business in Cameroon) - A delegation from the Musée du quai Branly, the museum of arts and civilizations of Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, has just visited Cameroon, a French diplomatic source in Yaoundé indicates.

The museum plans to organize a major exhibition devoted to the tangible and intangible heritage of Western Cameroon, from the Bamoun kingdom to the Anglophone Grassfields. It should be held in Paris between October 2021 and January 2022,” the French Embassy in Cameroon reveals.

For the occasion, the French delegation visited various villages of the “Route des chefferies,” their heritage huts, and met the kings. The delegation also went to Foumban, the capital of the Bamouns, where it visited the new museum and discovered the practice of the forge, a great craft tradition in the region.

300,000 works (photographs, textiles, sculptures, masks, etc.) from Africa, Asia, Oceania, and America constitute the collection that the Musée du quai Branly is dedicated to preserving, documenting and enriching. This collection is the result of history, from the Neolithic, through the kings of France to the explorers and great ethnologists of the 20th century. Conceived by French and foreign personalities from different origins and backgrounds, the exhibitions present works from the museum's collections, and also prestigious loans from international institutions or private collectors.

