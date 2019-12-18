Cameroon : 78.5 tons of meat unfit for consumption seized this year

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the presentation of its activities during the 2019 financial year, the Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock (Minepia) informs that it protected the national bird population by improving biosecurity in the poultry sector and managing the risks of avian flu.

The ministry is pleased to have succeeded in protecting consumers and controlling zoonotic diseases through veterinary health inspection in slaughterhouses and slaughter areas. During the inspections, it seized 78,529.05 kg (78.52 tonnes) of meat, due to pathologies and injuries exposing consumers to certain zoonoses. The ministerial department also acquired 100 stamps and 1,300 litres of edible ink for the certification of meat suitable for human consumption.

As a preventive measure, 3,698,104 small ruminants were vaccinated against ovine rinderpest and 1,940,827 doses of vaccines were administered to cattle, against contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, bovine skin nodular disease, anthrax, symptomatic anthrax, and pasteurellosis.

In addition, more than 25 million doses of vaccines against the main animal diseases affecting the country have been produced by the National Veterinary Laboratory (Lanavet). Similarly, 6,146 samples from the 67 disease outbreaks, confirmed in the framework of the national epidemiological surveillance, were analyzed.

SA