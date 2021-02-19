logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 February 2021 -
Public management

Port of Kribi organizes hackathon to become a smart port

  Thursday, 18 February 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - In March 2021, the Port Authority of Kribi will organize a hackathon to select the best operational IT solutions to the themes identified by the PAK as challenges to the development of the deep seaport of Kribi.

"With its ambition to become a smart port, the PAK is committed to working so that  its partners, customers, employees, technical administrations, users, or any other stakeholders, can derive great benefit from the services they are offered at the port of Kribi," the port authority explains.  

Participation in the hackathon is free and reserved for individuals aged between 18 and 35 years old at the registration period.  Deliverables are governed by the "open License" provision allowing to copy, modify and distribute the deliverable, free of charge anywhere in the world provided that the license is still open and the terms and conditions are respected.

 Commissioned in March 2018, the deep seaport of Kribi’s 16-meter draught is the largest of all ports located on the Central and West African coast. The port currently has two terminals, namely,  a 350-meter long container terminal, operated by the Bolloré-CHEC-CMA CGM consortium and a multipurpose terminal managed by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI). With the solutions that will be proposed during the Hackathon, the port authority intends to digitalize and automate several services.

S.A.

