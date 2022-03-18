Cameroon: 5 cities contributed 75% of inflation rate in 2021 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - The rise in consumer prices was more sustained in five of the 10 regional capitals in Cameroon in 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Those capitals are Yaoundé and Douala, Maroua, Bamenda and Bafoussam.

“Those five cities contributed 1.73 percentage points to the 2.3% inflation measured in the country. In other words, they contributed over 75% of the national inflation,” explained the INS.

For analysts, the price increases recorded nationwide are due to food prices. Indeed, we learn, in 2021, food prices increased by 4.3%, reaching their highest level since 2017 (3.6% in 2020, 2.9% in 2019, 1.2% in 2018, and stable in 2017).

Two of the five cities that contributed the most (Maroua and Bamenda) are located in areas facing security crises (Boko Haram and separatists crisis) while one (Bafoussam) shares its border with crisis regions.

