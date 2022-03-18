logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 March 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: 5 cities contributed 75% of inflation rate in 2021 (INS)

Cameroon: 5 cities contributed 75% of inflation rate in 2021 (INS)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 18 March 2022 13:43

(Business in Cameroon) - The rise in consumer prices was more sustained in five of the 10 regional capitals in Cameroon in 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Those capitals are  Yaoundé and Douala, Maroua, Bamenda and Bafoussam.

“Those five cities contributed 1.73 percentage points to the 2.3% inflation measured in the country. In other words, they contributed over 75% of the national inflation,” explained the INS.  

For analysts, the price increases recorded nationwide are due to food prices. Indeed, we learn, in 2021, food prices increased by 4.3%, reaching their highest level since 2017 (3.6% in 2020, 2.9% in 2019, 1.2% in 2018, and stable in 2017).

Two of the five cities that contributed the most  (Maroua and Bamenda) are located in areas facing security crises (Boko Haram and separatists crisis) while one (Bafoussam) shares its border with crisis regions. 

BRM

back to top

A craft brewery enters the Cameroonian market

a-craft-brewery-enters-the-cameroonian-market
A new brewery entered the Cameroonian market in February 2022, according to a megal announcement published on March 17, 2022. Its name is “Le Brasseur...

Cameroon authorizes wheat flour and bread price readjustment

cameroon-authorizes-wheat-flour-and-bread-price-readjustment
The price per 50 kg of wheat flour has risen from XAF19,000 to XAF24,000 in Cameroon since March 16, 2022. At the same time, bakers officially revalued...

Cameroon to invest XAF1.3 bln in paving stone plants in Maroua and Bamenda

cameroon-to-invest-xaf1-3-bln-in-paving-stone-plants-in-maroua-and-bamenda
The International Labor Organization (ILO) recently published a call for tenders for SMEs that can supply a paving stone production plant in Maroua, in...

Cameroon: Investments rose 5.8% YoY in Q3-2021 (INS)

cameroon-investments-rose-5-8-yoy-in-q3-2021-ins
Gross capital formation (overall investments in the national economy) rose by 5.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 in Cameroon, up from 5.5% the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan